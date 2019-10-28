Traffic demonstration at Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are brightly colored traffic cones and tires in the middle of a Springfield intersection that are all a part of a demonstration.

Springfield city officials want to teach drivers at Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street to slow down a little when using the intersection.

The temporary median makes the lanes more narrow and a mock crosswalk was also set up.

Traffic safety specialists, such as Many Buettgen-Quinn, were on-site to answer questions.

“When we came to this crosswalk and did a study here at Grant and Calhoun, We found that less than 4% of drivers are stopping,” Buetttgen-Quinn said. “While we did this compliance study, we also noticed that there was really a good number of children crossing Grant, and they had a really hard time. Drivers just weren’t stopping for them.”

The demonstration will last until 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 28.

