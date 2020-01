SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Traffic is backed up for several miles on James River Freeway due to an injury accident in the eastbound lanes.

The accident happened Wednesday (1/8/2020) morning during rush hour.

Westbound James River Freeway, before Kansas Expressway, has two of the three lanes closed for an estimated three miles.

Eastbound James River Freeway past Kansas is also backed up for an estimated two miles. Traffic is moving slowly.

The eastbound off-ramp at Kansas Expressway is closed.