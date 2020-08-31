TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-44 at Mile Marker 78.6 closed due to accident

UPDATE: The incident occurred after a UPS truck struck the rear of a tractor-trailer caring railroad ties.

The driver of the UPS truck was taken to a hospital with injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to Ozarks Traffic, I-44 at Mile Marker 78.6 is closed due to an accident that happened around 1:40 p.m on August 31.

All westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up for a estimated three miles.

Multiple first responder vehicles on the scene.

Officers are reverting westbound traffic onto Glenstone ave.

Please use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

