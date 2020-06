REPUBLIC, Mo.– Several lanes are closed on Highway N in Republic while crews are responding to a multiple vehicle accident involving a fire.

The accident happened at 3619 State Highway N in Republic.

Both the left lane and right lane are closed. N Hwy is closed at Farm Road 168.

All traffic northbound is being diverted onto Farm Road 168 and all southbound traffic is being diverted onto Hwy TT.

Next of kin has not been notified yet.