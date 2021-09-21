TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck seen hanging off U.S. 60/65 ramp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A semi-truck has been seen partially hanging off a ramp at the U.S. 60 to 65 interchange.

According to the MoDOT travelers map, an accident was reported on the ramp at 10:02 a.m.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the semi was traveling east on James River heading north on 65. The driver then hit a barrier on the left on the flyover ramp and careened over to the right.

The driver was taken to the hospital but was not injured.

SPD Sgt. Ramey says the police department received several calls that the semi was swerving back and forth down James River. He says it will be a while before the bridge is back open due to crews inspecting if it there was any structural damage done.

The exit ramp is closed and is estimated to be closed for an hour and a half.

This is a developing story.