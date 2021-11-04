TRAFFIC ALERT: Routes released ahead of Bass Pro’s Conservation Marathon this Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Bass Pro Shops will hold its 15th annual Conservation Marathon this Sunday, November 7 and will shut down much of central Springfield.

The City of Springfield says the race will encompass E. Trafficway to Sunset and from Kansas Expressway to Ingram Mill.

Full marathon map

Runners will be on the routes beginning around 7:30 a.m. Drivers can expect delays if they want to cross any of the race routes. The city says traffic control officers and volunteers will be working to balance the safety of the runners with the needs of motorists.

Downtown Springfield specific marathon map

“Services after 9 a.m. will experience significantly less delay, due to runners either being out of the downtown area or spread out enough to have minimal impact on drivers. Parishioners are encouraged to consider altering their usual routes to church, using Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue to Walnut Street to access downtown destinations,” city leaders said in a social media post.