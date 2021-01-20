TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Highway 65 at Evans Road closed due to accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to Ozarks Traffic, the left, center and right lane of Northbound Highway 65 at Evans Road is closed due to a two-vehicle accident.

According to Sargent David Haines, a male in his 40s was driving a pick-up when a female in her 20s hit the back of his vehicle with hers, a Chevrolet Malibu.

The hit caused the truck to overturn in the northbound lanes and spread debris all over the road. Haines said they closed down the road to clear the debris from the accident.

The drivers of both vehicles only suffered minor injuries and neither of them went to the hospital.