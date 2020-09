SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Preventative maintenance is scheduled for parts of Highway 65 in Springfield next week.

Tuesday, September 8 at 9 a.m. through Thursday, September 10 at 8 p.m., one lane of 65 Northbound will be closed.

That lane is on the bridge over Highway 60 in southeast Springfield.

Divers should expect delays.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing the bridge deck and driving surfaces.

Work was originally scheduled to being on September 1, but was delayed because of rain.