One person dead after vehicle accident on Campbell and Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One individual is deceased and the northbound left and right lanes on Campbell through Grand are closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Monday, Nov. 23.

According to Seargent Rasmussen, a white male was driving a motorcycle down the northbound lane of Campbell when he hit the back of a Volkswagen and a utility pole.

Seargent Rasmussen said there were no injuries to the person/persons in the Volkswagen.

Springfield Police are on the scene and the accident is under investigation.