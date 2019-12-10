Toy drive hosted at Village Inn for non-profit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A toy drive will be hosted for the Salvation Army at a local Village Inn that will be offering breakfast to those who participate.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Village Inn at 2036 S. Glenstone will give a free breakfast to brings a toy or monetary donation for the toy drive.

The drive will begin at 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The toys will be given away on Dec 19 at the Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Distribution to Families in Need.

The families in need will also get a food basket for their Christmas meal.

Senior citizens and the disabled will also get a gift certificate for food at Price Cutter.

