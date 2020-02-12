Tour of the new Douglas County Jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — After almost a year of construction, the overflow of inmates in Douglas County finally have a new facility to stay in.

The new 12,000 square foot facility can hold up to 48 inmates.

The design of this new jail in Douglas County allows jailers to operate with little to no contact with inmates, increasing the safety of everyone.

“The dispatch and the jailer can control this facility 100% from sitting up there in the dispatch area,” said Sheriff Chris Degase, Douglas County.

The jail has a total of four pods. Some pods have a more open, dormitory-style, house people who committed non-violent crimes. Other pods include a more secure lockup, for people who are accused of more serious crimes.

“We don’t hold that many violent offenders,” said Sheriff Degase. “If it’s maximum security, they could spend up to 23 hours a day in here.”

There are even smaller cells that hold only two people.

“Just having this capability to segregate somebody from the group will alleviate a lot of problems,” said Sheriff Degase.

If people that need to be contained are a threat to themselves, there is a room for that too. Those rooms, According to Sheriff Degase, have nothing but pads to lay on and are monitored 24/7.

Almost everything in this new jail is controlled through computers, something that was not an option at their current facility.