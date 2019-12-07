Tour of Christmas homes for charity

TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — Beautiful homes for the holidays are open to the public this weekend in Kimberling City.

The 19th Annual Christmas tour of homes kicked off this morning.

The fundraiser event, which is sponsored by neighbors and friends of Table Rock Lake, shows off 4 of the most stunning homes in the tri-lakes area.

Guests also enjoyed a holiday galleria at the Kimberling Area Library. Where they were able to purchase hand made arts and crafts and lunch with lots of baked goodies,

Tanya Feldkamp says she enjoys seeing all of the decorated homes.

It’s gorgeous the view is just unbelievable. It’s just beautiful and they’ve all been great. Just really enjoying it,” Feldkamp said.

Barbara Walker Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake:

“We’re really excited because we were able to give 100 % of the people that applied for a grant last year. So, it’s for Stone and Taney County 501c3 charities,” said Barbra Walker, Neighbors and friends of Table Rock Lake.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Last year “neighbors and friends of Table Rock Lake” raised $71,000 for local charities.