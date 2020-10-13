Touchless Menus’ impact on your bill and health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to keep patrons safe, more and more restaurants say they’re switching to touchless menus amid the COVID-19.

Regardless of the impact, some people aren’t a fan of this new ordering method.

“I prefer a paper menu or a regular menu,” said Steven Guidry, a customer. “I still prefer the old school way.”

“I like to see it in print,” said Alvara Loyd, a customer. “Just like the way it’s always been done in the past.”

Luckily for them, it’s not the end-all-be-all option. Restaurants like Mudlounge, Springfield Brewing Company and Split Social Kitchen say they accommodate whichever the customer prefers.

“We offer them a paper menu if that’s what they prefer,” said Kristen Douglas, co-owner of Split Social Kitchen.

“We’ll absolutely accommodate them any way we can,” said Todd Schade, director of operations at Springfield Brewing Company.

Owners tell KOLR10 Reporter David Chasanov making changes on the paper menus is not as easy as it is on the digital menus.

“You’d have to take all the menus apart because they’re in covers,” said Douglas. “Throw away all that paper. Reprint new ones. Just for one little price change.”

“Not necessarily that we’re changing prices all the time, but we’re able to modify the menu immediately,” said Schade.

Mudlounge owner Chris Brown says the touchless menus are keeping people from having to touch something several other people will touch in one day.

“We wanted to find both a sanitary and cost-effective way to have menus and to stop common areas where people touch a lot and that’s menus,” said Brown.

Registered nurse Neal Dewoody references a CDC report, which says COVID-19 can survive on most surfaces for three days and 24 hours on softer surfaces like cardboard.

“The contract transmission, there’s been very little evidence of it being a prevalent problem,” said Dewoody. “So it’s still, the droplet precaution, the droplet transmission that is the highest risk.”

Dewoody says people should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.