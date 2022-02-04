SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield saw record-breaking snow totals this week, with 9.5 inches accumulating over the last two days, and 6.8 inches accumulating Thursday alone.

On Thursday, Springfield saw the highest total snowfall accumulation in a single day in 138 years.

The previous record, set in 1884, was 4.5 inches of snow accumulated in a day.

Thursday, the record-breaking total snow accumulation was 6.8 inches.

Branson saw 8 inches of snow, while Mansfield saw a total of 7 inches.

Monett got 6.5 inches of snow, Hartville got 5.4 inches, and West Plains accumulated 5 inches.

Neosho totaled 7.5 inches of snow, and Bentonville totaled 7 inches of snow.