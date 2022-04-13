Tornado watches are in place until 4:00 p.m. for several counties in the Ozarks.

Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, and Texas Counties are under a tornado watch Wednesday.

These storms are ramping up as a cold front moves into the KOLR 10/Ozarks Fox viewing area. The greatest threat is in counties in the western part of the viewing area.

Other counties in the Ozarks, especially to the south of Springfield are under a flash flood warning.

We have posted a list of public and FEMA storm shelters in case you need somewhere to escape a storm.

