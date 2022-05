NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — After an eventful Saturday afternoon with multiple tornado warnings in northern Arkansas, the National Weather Service surveyed an area near Smith Creek in Newton County, Arkansas.

The NWS said this area is very difficult to assess due to rough terrain, but someone who lives nearby observed the tornado passing.

The tornado was confirmed as an EF-0 with 75 mile-per-hour winds. It was 100 yards wide and was on the ground for just under a mile.