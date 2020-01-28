Topics covered in the Springfield City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several things were covered tonight at the Springfield City Council meeting.

The Springfield Police Department released its 2019 crime report.

Murders were the only statistic that dropped from 2018 which went down 25%.

Rape rose 7%, robbery 8% and aggravated assault up nearly 20%.

Over 1,600 cars were stolen in 2019 as well.

The Greene County Health Department will soon be giving out a community response plan in case the Coronavirus makes its way to the Queen City.

The plan provides guidance with current information on symptoms, the transmission of the disease, testing, and infection prevention.

There are currently no cases of the virus in Missouri.

Council members tonight also approved plans to improve the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.

After public input, a small elevator will be installed on the north and south ends of the bridge.

The stairs will also be reconstructed.

The 118-year-old bridge was closed in 2016 after steel corrosion was found.

No word on when this new project will begin.