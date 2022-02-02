SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow has hit parts of the Ozarks, which means sledding season is here.
Cole Camp and Lincoln have reported up to 5 inches of snow already and more is on the way.
Several members of the community from different cities of the Ozarks submitted these locations as the best sledding spots:
|Location
|Address
|Pat Jones YMCA
|1901 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO
|The area around Sam’s Club
|745 W El Camino Alto St, Springfield
|Ozark High School
|1350 W Bluff Dr., Ozark
|Ozark Community Branch Library
|1005 N 4th Ave, Ozark
|Two Rivers Mountain Bike Park
|5055 Two Rivers Rd, Highlandville
|Stockton Dam
|Stockton Dam
No sled? No problem. Here are some alternative ways to ride those hills:
- Baby pool (Pro Tip: Turn it inside out so that the smooth side is outward)
- Inflatable floats and inner tubes from the pool
- Cardboard
- Laundry baskets
- Yoga Mats (Get a running start!)
- Tarps
Sledding is fun for all ages. Take a look at grandmother Kathleen Paul.