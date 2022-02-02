SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow has hit parts of the Ozarks, which means sledding season is here.

Cole Camp and Lincoln have reported up to 5 inches of snow already and more is on the way.

Several members of the community from different cities of the Ozarks submitted these locations as the best sledding spots:

LocationAddress
Pat Jones YMCA1901 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO
The area around Sam’s Club745 W El Camino Alto St, Springfield
Ozark High School1350 W Bluff Dr., Ozark
Ozark Community Branch Library1005 N 4th Ave, Ozark
Two Rivers Mountain Bike Park5055 Two Rivers Rd, Highlandville
Stockton DamStockton Dam

No sled? No problem. Here are some alternative ways to ride those hills:

  • Baby pool (Pro Tip: Turn it inside out so that the smooth side is outward)
  • Inflatable floats and inner tubes from the pool
  • Cardboard
  • Laundry baskets
  • Yoga Mats (Get a running start!)
  • Tarps

Sledding is fun for all ages. Take a look at grandmother Kathleen Paul.