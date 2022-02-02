SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Snow has hit parts of the Ozarks, which means sledding season is here.

Cole Camp and Lincoln have reported up to 5 inches of snow already and more is on the way.

Several members of the community from different cities of the Ozarks submitted these locations as the best sledding spots:

Location Address Pat Jones YMCA 1901 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO The area around Sam’s Club 745 W El Camino Alto St, Springfield Ozark High School 1350 W Bluff Dr., Ozark Ozark Community Branch Library 1005 N 4th Ave, Ozark Two Rivers Mountain Bike Park 5055 Two Rivers Rd, Highlandville Stockton Dam Stockton Dam

No sled? No problem. Here are some alternative ways to ride those hills:

Baby pool (Pro Tip: Turn it inside out so that the smooth side is outward)

Inflatable floats and inner tubes from the pool

Cardboard

Laundry baskets

Yoga Mats (Get a running start!)

Tarps

Sledding is fun for all ages. Take a look at grandmother Kathleen Paul.