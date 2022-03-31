Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium – The award-winning 1.5 million gallon aquarium and museum with live fish, reptiles, birds, and bears. Learn all about the history of the wildlife in the Ozarks.

Address: 500 W. Sunshine St., Springfield, MO 65807

Springfield Cardinals Baseball – Springfield’s own AA affiliate to the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out their schedule.

Address: 955 E. Trafficway St., Springfield, MO 65802

1984 Arcade – An all-you-can-play vintage 80s arcade with games like Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and Frogger.

Address: 400 S. Jefferson Ave.Springfield, MO 65806

Jordan Valley Ice Park – Watch the Missouri State Ice Bears or go ice skating yourself.

Address: 635 E. Trafficway St.Springfield, MO 65806

Pythian Castle – Ghost tours, escape rooms, and murder mystery dinners fill the corridors of this Springfield castle.

Address: 1451 E. Pythian St.Springfield, MO 65802

Springfield Conservation Nature Center – Take a hike in the three miles of trails through a variety of natural communities.

Address: 4601 S. Nature Center WaySpringfield, MO 65804