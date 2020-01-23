Tommy Morris found guilty of second-degree murder

UPDATE: The judge has made a decision in the trial of Tommy Morris Jr, the man accused of killing Dayna Sowards and running from police almost two years ago.

Morris was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempt to deliver a controlled substance and possession.

The trial was a bench trial, meaning Judge Michael Cordonnier issued the finding rather than a jury.

Morris’ sentencing will be March 27 at 1 p.m. He is being held with no bond.

SPRINGFIELD – Morris is on trial for murder in the death of Dana Sowards, 31, of Nixa.

He was charged with second-degree murder, attempt to deliver a controlled substance and possession.

The man accused of killing a wife and mother after a vehicle pursuit on April 17th, 2018, was on trial Tuesday.

Dana Sowards, 31, was killed when her vehicle was struck at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon in Springfield by Tommy Morris Jr., who was evading police after leaving the Price Cutter on West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway.

Related Stories: Takeaways from the Tommy Morris Trial: Day 1

Day 2: The Trial of Tommy Morris