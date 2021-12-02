Tom Lehman tours Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks before “Thanks 4 Giving” Gala

BRANSON, Mo. – Tom Lehman is a world-renowned golf champion, and tonight he is the special guest speaker at the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks 9th annual “Thanks 4 Giving” Gala. Lehman said the decision to accept the offer as guest speaker was a no-brainer.

“I’ve always had a heart and a passion for kids,” said Lehman. “The Boys and Girls Club is a service to kids that provides invaluable intangibles in their life, and that’s something that is very important to me so when I was invited to come and be a part of this day to speak tonight at the gala, I quickly said yes.”

The gala begins tonight at 7 pm at The Branson Convention Center. Lehman said everyone who attends the event is really putting kids in the community as one of their top priorities.

“If indeed we all think that kids are our most valuable asset, that the kids are our future then would it make sense that they become our biggest priority now,” said Lehman. That’s really what I would like to get across.”

“Tickets are $175, all to support the children here in the community,” said Stoney Hays, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks. “We’ll have individual contributions and a match opportunity. We currently have about $10,000 in matchability. So if you give a dollar to the matchability, we’ll turn it into $2.”

You can sign up at https://www.bgcozarks.org/ or call directly at (417) 335-2089.