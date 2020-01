Judge hitting the sound box with the gavel. Close up and US flag in the background.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Todd Myers as the Associate Circuit Judge for the 31 judicial circuit.

Meyers will fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of the honorable Becky Borthwick to circuit judge.

Myers, from Springfield, currently serves as chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Greene County.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Evangel and a law degree from the University of Kansas.