Tire, mattress recycling event scheduled in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Clean Green Springfield Initiative continues with a tire and mattress toss on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both recycling events are happening on Saturday at 404 N. Jefferson Ave. allowing each household to drop off up to eight tires with the rims removed.

Springfield has a budget to accept 62 tons of tires and encourages residents to watch social media to see when the limit has been reached.

The mattress recycling event was extended after collecting at least 100 mattresses.

Households are limited to dropping off two mattresses or one mattress with one box spring.

Mattresses must be clean, dry, and not infested to be accepted at the recycling event.