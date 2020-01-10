Tire falls off of car during chase

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County deputies chased a car today until a tire fell off of it.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect didn’t pull over during a traffic stop in Nevada and took off on East 54.

According to deputies, the suspect drove through a fence and into a field, before coming back to the road.

Spike strips were used multiple times before one of the car’s tires came off.

The suspect is in jail facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

