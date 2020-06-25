Tips to help communicate while wearing a mask

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Health Officials all over the county are recommending you wear a mask.

As more people are wearing a mask, it’s becoming harder for the hearing impaired to communicate.

Some people say wearing a mask hasn’t affected them much, but others say it has made things more difficult.

Michelle Olsen, says she has difficulty communicating while wearing a mask.

Olsen says, “I’m trying to learn how to speak louder, and the voice is muffled in here.”

Michelle Olsen has been wearing a mask in public since the pandemic began.

Olsen says, “So you think I’d be used to it, but as soon as I can, I take it off.”

Olsen feels like she is yelling and communication is impossible.

Abbie Pinegar, a Speech-Language Pathologist at Mercy Therapy Services, says, “One of the simplest solutions is just increasing your vocal volume. By increasing your volume, it just allows the patient to hear what you’re saying better.”

Other tips include slowing down when you talk, using hand gestures and eye contact.