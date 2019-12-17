Tips to getting through the cold winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — FEMA has a range of good tips to help you get through the winter.

You’ll want to make sure you limit the time you spend outside even if that means taking breaks from scraping ice or shoveling snow.

Overexertion can lead to more serious health issues.

You also want to make sure you know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

The Mayo Clinic says frostbite can occur even if your skin is not exposed and the skin will usually look white and will be numb.

Intense shivering is usually the first sign of hypothermia but if you become drowsy that could also be a sign of hypothermia and you’ll want to get inside quickly and seek medical care.