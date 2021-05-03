Tips on how to protect the trees from cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield City Council discussed a resolution to protect the trees around Springfield.

The bill was tabled, but if the resolution passed the council would be giving staff a directive to develop a preservation policy.

The goal is to protect the mature trees that Springfield has by preventing them from being removed where there is a new construction site.

People may have noticed some trees around the city is changing dolors after the unexpected cold weather a couple of weeks ago.

Springfield’s Urban Forester explained ways on how you can protect the trees.

“Mulch is one of the main things that you can do for a tree,” said Travis Stokes. “A good layer of mulch around the base of the tree. Of course, keeping it away from the trunk of the tree, we want no volcano mulching, nothing up around the trunk of the tree, so keep it 4-6 inches away from the trunk of the tree, and you’re going to want a good 4 to 6 inches of mulch.”

There is also a group called “Neighborwoods” located in Springfield. It is a partnership with the city and citizens to plant trees around Springfield.

Neighborwoods works with churches, universities, Springfield public schools, and multi-family houses. They plant trees on the city’s “right of way”.

“The right of way is a predetermined space that usually starts at the back of the curb, and goes towards the individual’s home,” said Troy Powell, Urban Forestry technician. “So sometimes it’s three feet, sometimes it’s twenty feet, but there’s a utility easement.”

If you are interested in having NeighborWoods plant a tree in your yard or community, contact them at NeighborWoods@Springfieldmo.gov or 417-874-2154.