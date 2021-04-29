Tips on avoiding scammers pretending to be law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Scammers are calling people pretending to be law enforcement and saying they will arrest their victims if they don’t pay them.
The Springfield Police Department offered a few tips for people to help avoid falling for this kind of scam:
- Government agencies will never ask for payments over the phone.
- Never send money or give personal information in response to an unexpected request.
- Don’t always trust caller ID because technology makes it easy for scammers to fake that information.
If you get a call from someone who says they are in law enforcement and ask for money, hang up and call the real police.