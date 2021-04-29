Tips on avoiding scammers pretending to be law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Scammers are calling people pretending to be law enforcement and saying they will arrest their victims if they don’t pay them.

The Springfield Police Department offered a few tips for people to help avoid falling for this kind of scam:

Government agencies will never ask for payments over the phone.

Never send money or give personal information in response to an unexpected request.

Don’t always trust caller ID because technology makes it easy for scammers to fake that information.

If you get a call from someone who says they are in law enforcement and ask for money, hang up and call the real police.