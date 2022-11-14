SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we head into the latter part of fall, almost a month away from the official start of winter, that means the potential for snow storms.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it’s recommended that drivers do a car check before they start driving.

Things to check before the worst of winter starts include:

Checking the battery.

Checking the tires for air, sidewall damage, and tread depth.

Checking antifreeze levels and freeze lines.

Checking the ignition, brakes, wiring, hoses, and fan belts.

Checking the air, fuel, and emission filters, and the PCV valve.

Changing and adjusting the spark plugs.

Inspecting the distributor.

The SPD also recommended that drivers give themselves extra time before going to their destinations in case of bad traffic and road conditions.

MoDOT suggests drivers should slow down and adjust to the weather conditions. Keep your windshields and lights clear so you can see what is ahead or behind you.

Other cars could be facing problems in the snow, so drivers should allow more space in front of them: at least three times more space than usual, according to Springfield police. So when drivers have to brake, they can do so gently and give themselves that extra time and space to do so.

MoDOT and Springfield police recommend drivers be extra cautious when driving on bridges and overpasses.