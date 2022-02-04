SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A new course for teachers is being held by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, with a focus on how to approach teaching African American studies.

Freedom Classroom 101 launched on Friday, February 4, at Timmons Hall on 1055 E. Webster Ave. Keynote speaker Akbar Cook Sr., principal of Newark, New Jersey’s West End High School, spoke about his school’s program on providing students a safe space to spend Friday nights.

The program will continue through June, with three more workshops planned for February 26, April 23 and June 11, all on Saturdays. Admission to the series is $30, which covers all three workshop dates and lunch, Springfield-Greene County Park Board said.

The first workshop held on February 4 was also livestreamed on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page.

February 26 will be an Art Immersion with Kendra Chappell, the writer/director of “The Milly Project”, a play and film about an enslaved woman who won her freedom in Greene County Court in 1834. The workshop will aim to help teachers deal with hard history, empathy, resilience and value through movement and creation.

April 23’s workshop will be hosted by Mark Simmonds, Springfield Option Site Program coordinator for Springfield Public Schools and Dr. Sabrina A. Brinson, author, activist, diversity consultant, professor of childhood education and family studies at Missouri State University and founder of Boys Booked on Barbershops and Girls Booked on Beautyshops literacy programs.

June 11 will be hosted by Taj Suleyman, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the City of Springfield, focused on the Equity Lens Model.

More information on the event and how to register is available at the Timmons Hall website. Registration for each event is required and seating is limited.