TIMELINE: What really happened before, during, and after Tuesday’s Amber Alert

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Laclede County Sheriff says a recently-issued Amber Alert could have been avoided, after new details about the child’s whereabouts were confirmed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, a newborn girl, originally believed to have been abducted, was found safe about three hours after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Millsap says he believes the father had taken the infant after it was born and the story the mother first told police about the abduction was all a lie.

Here’s the timeline of what really happened:

2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon : The mother delivered her baby in a camper near Highway 32 and Highway U south of Lebanon.

: The mother delivered her baby in a camper near Highway 32 and Highway U south of Lebanon. The infant’s grandmother then took her daughter to the hospital for medical care.

Sheriff Millsap says Steven Bohlinger, who is believed to be the father, took the infant to a relative’s house.

5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon : The Amber Alert was issued after the mother told authorities her baby had been abducted by two men on the side of the road

: The Amber Alert was issued after the mother told authorities her baby had been abducted by two men on the side of the road The relative then took the baby to another family member in Webster County, between Niagnua and Conway. It was that relative who saw the Amber Alert and called authorities

8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening: Amber Alert canceled.

Sheriff Millsap says there’s likely a couple of motives for why the mother lied saying.

The mother underwent surgery Tuesday and is in custody but is still in the hospital.

Deputies are still looking for Bohlinger. Sheriff Millsap says it is possible the two could be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.