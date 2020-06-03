‘Time is up’: Missouri advocates slam policing disparities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri civil rights groups are calling for a change in leadership following nearly two decades of data showing black drivers are disproportionately pulled over in the state.

New data from the Attorney General’s Office show black drivers were 95% more likely to be stopped by police than white drivers in Missouri. That’s the highest disparity between stops of black and white drivers since the state began collecting data two decades ago.

A coalition including the ACLU of Missouri and a predominantly black St. Louis police union say they want new leaders to fight unfair policing practices.