SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A rare weather wintry phenomenon has made an appearance throughout the Ozarks.

According to Ozarksfirst Meteorologist Natalie Nunn, thunderstorms are producing heavy precipitation. The precipitation starts frozen in the clouds. Typically in the winter, precipitation falls completely frozen which is snow. Sleet is formed when a shallow layer of warm air noses in above the surface, causing the snow to melt and then refreeze with a cold layer of air at the surface. Freezing rain falls much like sleet, with a thicker layer of warm air. Freezing rain then refreezes on contact with the surface. When these processes occur with enough convection to cause thunder and lightning, the phenomenon is called thunder sleet or thundersnow.

In the Ozarks, enough warm air aloft is causing sleet or freezing rain. Much of the Ozarks are seeing a wintry mix of thunder sleet, thundersnow, thunder freezing rain, or even hail with these thunderstorms.

Many times the sound of thunder is muffled by the falling snow, so it can be hard to pinpoint if lightning isn’t observed.

Thunder sleet in Branson

This is a relatively rare phenomenon that the Ozarks will only see every couple of years.

Check out the video above to watch Natalie explain the phenomenon.