Thumbs up! Pope Francis happily gifted a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF). — From Kansas City to Rome, the Chiefs Kingdom just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

That’s because Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr., of the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph, gave Pope Francis an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey. The pontiff was all thumbs up.

The picture shows the bishop during an ad limina visit. According to the Vatican’s website, an ad limina visit is an obligatory pilgrimage to Rome as a way to strengthen their faith and leadership by visiting historical sites and meeting with other clergy.

“The “ad limina” visit is an important moment in the exercise of the Holy Father’s pastoral ministry: in fact, on such a visit, the Supreme Pastor receives the Pastors of the particular Churches and discusses with them questions concerning their ecclesial mission,” the description states. “The point of reference is a visit to the tombs of St. Peter and Paul, pastors and pillars of the Roman Church.”

Pope Francis is a well-known soccer fan but less of a football fan. However, he did not seem upset about supporting number 15.

