Thrift store suffers severe damage from flooding in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — A day of clean up in Monett begins as the city recovers from flooding from Thursday, May 27, storms. The water washed away thousands in inventory for one business on Dairy Street.

Patrick Kristek’s thrift store, Walk The Line, runs along Clear Creek in Monett. He said the area in no stranger to flooding, but this time the damage was unavoidable.

“You can see this fine dirt,” said Kristek. “It’ll be a real hassle to clean up. It just washed all this around.”

The water was coming in from the street. Kristek said he and another person with him had to stand on a couch to avoid the rushing waters coming inside the building.

“We put the life jackets on and opened the door and let the water run through while we were stuck on the couch,” said Kristek. “Man, we struggled to get to the Jeep even. We watched a car float by us, it was floating towards us and we were trying to leave, and later on I saw it go under the bridge, and then it just disappeared.”

The two pulled out as creek water was rising near their building. Kristek said they called for a water rescue for a friend and some teens who otherwise would have been swept away.

“We had to know where van man was at,” said Kristek. “I couldn’t believe it when we looked over and seen his van there. He was sleeping, there was no waking him up. I’m trying to throw rocks, yell and scream because they wouldn’t have let me back there, nor would it have been safe enough. Then I see these other three kids.”

Kristek said he has lost more than just money and inventory because Walk The Line is more than just a store to his customers.

“We’ve just poured our whole heart and everything into this place,” said Kristek. “It’s from the heart. Somebody walks in, needs help with clothing or living essentials, we just help. No questions asked. We just do what we can. It’s hard on everyone right now. Of course, COVID come along, we’ve just been struggling through all that. And now this. It’s a lot stacked up at once. But, we don’t give up.

As of May 28, the owners say they will reopen, but how soon, they still aren’t sure. All they can do now is try to salvage what’s left and hope for more donations in the future. Kristek said a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for damages.