Three teens in custody after elementary school break-in

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1505618095666.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Three teenagers are in custody after breaking into a Springfield elementary school early this morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. the teens broke into Wilder elementary school, stealing several tablets. Springfield police say the intruders gained access by throwing a brick through the front glass door.

While in the school, an employee saw the suspects on a camera and alerted authorities. Police arrested two of the teens on the scene as they were attempting to escape through a window. The third suspect was stopped by a K-9 unit and arrested shortly after. The stolen tablets were found with the suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now