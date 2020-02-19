Three teens in custody after elementary school break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Three teenagers are in custody after breaking into a Springfield elementary school early this morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. the teens broke into Wilder elementary school, stealing several tablets. Springfield police say the intruders gained access by throwing a brick through the front glass door.

While in the school, an employee saw the suspects on a camera and alerted authorities. Police arrested two of the teens on the scene as they were attempting to escape through a window. The third suspect was stopped by a K-9 unit and arrested shortly after. The stolen tablets were found with the suspects.