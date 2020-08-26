Three teachers in the Ozarks in semifinals for Missouri’s Teacher of the Year

OZARKS, Mo. — As we are in the first week of a new school year, you’ll certainly recall the back half of last year ending in an unprecedented way.

Teachers had to adjust quickly to keep lessons going, for their students, and some of those standouts have been recognized as Missouri’s Teacher of the Year semi-finalists including three from the Ozarks.

While helping shape lives in the formative years of children and teens, it’s always important to remember the impact teachers leave. And it starts with the urge to spread passion.

“Math brought me wonder, so I wanted to share that,” teacher Jesse Baker said.

“I love seeing kids excel. Not just in the class, but seeing a connection in and outside the classroom,” teacher Tonya Claybrook said.

“You gotta keep your ear to the ground and you gotta be hip,” teacher Armando Johnson said.

Those three teachers have hit all those pre-requisites, to qualify them as a Teacher of the Year candidates for the Show-Me State.

Central High’s Johnson is entering his 22nd year teaching Spanish.

“I think it’s so beneficial to learn a second language,” Johnson said. “The more languages you know, the more open your world would be.”

Baker is in his seventh year of math at Billings High.

“There are kids who enjoy the challenge of math and that itself is the reward,” Baker said. “For others, you have to make it apply to what they’re doing in life.”

And Claybrook is in year 22 of teaching fourth graders at Highlandville Elementary.

I like the rigor in the class, and the hands-on approach,” Claybrook said. “I let the kids open and explore themselves.”

All three have committed to helping kids in the Ozarks grow, and getting some recognition for it has been an added perk.

“Great for our school, our district, and our kids for one of their own to be in this position,” Johnson said.

“So being nominated – it’s really surreal,” Baker said.

And no matter who the finalists, and winners are – it’s a shared thought that all teachers in Missouri remain in this together.

“Educators as a whole, we’re all in the same boat and we’ve all learned to lean on each other,” Claybrook said. “We are the show me state, and when you get a chance to do something, many look at it like an obstacle, but I see it as an opportunity. We can test the strategies that we wanted to test.”

The finalists for this award get announced Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, and we’ll see if any of our local representatives from the Ozarks make the cut.