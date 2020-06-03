Three Springfield Kraft employees test positive for Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Kraft Heinz Springfield facility currently has three positive COVID-19 employees.

All three employees are at home in self-quarantine. All close contact of these individuals were notified and are asked to watch closely for symptoms.

Michael Mullen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for the Kraft Heinz Company, says they have taken several proactive measures to ensure the wellbeing of our people and to help reduce the risk of virus exposure or transmission. For example:

Along with our normal cleaning process, we disinfect and sanitize all employee touchpoints within the facility every four hours. We have deep cleaned the production lines where the affected employees worked.

We’ve displayed posters and digital screen signage in our U.S. manufacturing facilities about the importance of social distancing at our plants and when away from work to keep themselves and their communities healthy and safe.

Redesigned employee breakrooms and staggered breaks and lunch times.

We provide face masks to all manufacturing employees and conduct health assessments and temperature checks of employees before entering our facilities.

Any employee who feels unwell needs to stay home, seek medical assistance, and monitor their symptoms.