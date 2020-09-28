Three rescued from pontoon stuck in lock and dam on the Osage River

OSAGE RIVER, Mo.- Three boaters were rescued over the weekend after getting stuck in a lock and dam on the Osage River.

According to a Facebook post from the Osage Fire Protection District, the boaters were stuck on a pontoon in the lock with a fast-moving current.

Rescue workers from four different agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, hoisted the three from the vessel utilizing rope rescue equipment.

The post says firefighters from the Jefferson City Fire Department were able to safely rescue all victims, and no injuries were reported.

“We would like to thank our partner agencies to also include Osage Ambulance District and Cole County Emergency Medical Services for their assistance in this incident and would like to remind the boating public of the dangers involved in navigating unfamiliar waters and to ensure personal floatation devices are easily accessible in the event of an emergency,” the post says.