Three nominees chosen for associate judge in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Three nominees have been selected for the next associate judge in Greene County.

  • David Mercer: assistant federal public defender, western district of Missouri
  • Timothy Todd Myers: chief assistant prosecuting attorney, Greene County MO
  • Todd Thornhill: chief judge, Springfield municipal division

The 31st circuit judicial commission selected the nominees after two days of interviews with nine candidates.

That position became vacant after Becky Borthwick was selected for a circuit judge position here in Greene County.

Governor Mike Parson now has sixty days to make a selection from the nominees.

