BRANSON, Mo. — The first Branson Board of Aldermen meeting ended with three new members sworn into office. On Tuesday (4/12/22), Marshall Howden (Ward 1), Charles Rodriguez (Ward 2) and Ralph Leblanc (Ward 3) are the new aldermen.

Since two Board of Aldermen meetings were hosted on Tuesday, the new aldermen were able to be sworn into office in the first meeting and take part in the second meeting.

Howden is the executive director of the Song of Hope Historical Society and moved to the Branson area in 1992. He got his bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies and served on Branson’s Planning and Zoning Commission, the Parks Board, and served as the mayor’s Ambassador to the Shows.

Leblanc is a practicing chiropractor in Branson and is originally from Houma, Louisiana. He moved to the Branson area in 1997 and went to the University in Thibodaux where he majored in Biology with a minor in Psychology. He then transferred to Life University where he graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic Degree.

There is currently no biography for Chuck Rodriguez, but should be soon added to the city of Branson’s website.