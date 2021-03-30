Three Missing Women case adapted by Missouri authors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Library hosted a conversation with Brian Brown, co-author of “Gone in the Night: The Springfield Three” on the evening of March 30, 2021.

Based on the unsolved 1992 case of the Three Missing Women in Springfield, Brian Brown wrote the book with his father, Alan, and released it in September of 2020.

Ozarks First talked to Brian Brown leading up to his conversation with the Springfield-Greene County Library.

“We wanted to stay true to the case itself,” said Brown. Even though the book fictitious in depicting the investigation, Brown said they pulled from old articles, reports, and investigator Facebook groups.

Brown hopes to see a new life breathed into this case, seeing the book potentially kickstarting new leads: “We would love to see a conclusion brought to this case.”

