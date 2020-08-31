Three men involved in fatal shooting went to Golden Pond to find stolen narcotics and money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One man is dead, and a father and son have been charged for that death even though they did not kill him.

Rick Johnson Sr. and his son Rick Johnson Jr., have been charged with Second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, Police received a call that a shooting had occurred after two people tried to force their way into an apartment.

Three residents were watching movies inside the Golden Pond apartment at the time of the incident on June 17th.

They heard someone knocking at the door, so one of the residents opened the door and spoke to a man standing in the complex’s breezeway. He told the man that the person he was looking for was not at the apartment and that he has the wrong apartment number.

Moments later, those in the apartment heard another knock that was louder than the first. The resident grabbed his handgun and went to the door while the other individuals in the apartment went to the back bedroom to call 911 and hide. During that time, the resident barely opened the door and saw two men; one of them was holding an AR-15 style gun trying to force his way into the apartment. The resident began pushing the door to keep it from opening, court documents say.

The resident told investigators he pointed his handgun toward the man forcing entry into the apartment and fired two rounds. After he fired shots, the two men ran away from the apartment while the resident hid in the apartment until officers arrived.

A witness who was at the apartment complex when the shooting occurred knew Rick Johnson Sr. and told investigators Johnson Sr. had several thousand dollars and narcotics stolen from him at a hotel on North Glenstone. Court records say Johnson Sr. called several people to help him find and scare the people who took his money and narcotics.

The witness told police that Woods picked him up and took him to Johnson Sr. hotel room. From the hotel, Johnson Sr. drove Johnson Jr., Woods, and the witness to the Golden Pond Apartments to look for the person.

The witness said Johnson Jr. and Woods went to the apartments’ front door, but they did not know which apartment they went to,” court records say.

Court records say Johnson Jr. and Woods ran back to a tan/ gold extended cab Chevy truck. The witness and Johnson Sr. were sitting in the truck while Woods and Johnson Jr. went to the apartment. The four proceeded to drive off while trying to get Woods, who was injured from the incident, into the truck.

They drove a short distance before stopping because Woods could not get in the truck. The witness said Johnson Sr. pushed Woods out of the driver seat and took control of the truck. Johnson Sr. speed off, leaving woods lying in the parking lot next to the complex.

Woods later died from his injuries.

The witness said that Johnson Sr. parked the truck on the street, and they all fled on foot and hid in the area.

Investigators were later dispatched to the 3800 block of S. Ridgeline to check out a tan/gold Chevy truck. The truck’s license plates were registered to Woods, and officers found spots of blood inside the vehicle.

Officers located Johnson Sr. walking in a nearby neighborhood. They searched him and found the keys to the truck.

Johnson Sr. told investigators he didn’t remember much of that night because he blacked out.

During questioning officers found, a small circular wound on the back of Johnson Jr.’s left elbow. Johnson Jr. later admitted to knocking on the door of an apartment and getting shot in the elbow.

He claimed that he did not know why he was at the apartment complex or why he was shot in the elbow.