Three men arrested after being linked to multiple robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have arrested several suspects after investigating a series of commercial robberies that began on July 12, 2020.

The robberies investigated by the Springfield Police Department include:

  • July 12, 2020, Fast-N-Friendly at 1451 N. Kansas Expressway
  • July 12, 2020, Casey’s at 4124 W. Chestnut Expressway
  • July 13, 2020, Walgreens at 1155 E. St. Louis
  • July 14, 2020, Kum & Go at 5343 S. Campbell
  • July 16, 2020, Jump Stop at  2101 S. Glenstone

On July 15, 2020, Officers responded to a commercial robbery at the Fireworks Supermarket at 6597 W. Independence. After investigating the robbery, officers arrested a 17-year-old male from Springfield.

On July 17, 2020, Officers responded to a robbery at Kum & Go at 620 N. National. When officers arrived on scene a witness told police the suspects fired a handgun at them as they fled. The witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle to responding officers.

An officer observed the suspect vehicle fail to stop and began a pursuit.

During the pursuit one suspect ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver later crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Pershing Street and 9th Avenue. The suspect then fled on foot to 914 W. Walnut but later surrendered to officers after a perimeter was established around the home, according to officers. 

All three suspects have been linked to the commercial robberies listed above. 

Detectives are still investigating.

