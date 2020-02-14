Three juveniles arrested for posting ‘hoax threats’ against central Arkansas high school

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KARK) — UPDATE: Three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly posting hoax threats against Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, according to a post from the FBI’s Little Rock office on Friday.

“Arkansas students: don’t post hoax threats! We treat every threat as credible, and we will use all available #FBI and #police resources to track you down and arrest you,” the FBI Little Rock posted on Twitter.

Sylvan Hills North was closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to social media threats against the campus but reopened on Friday with increased security.

“We will continue working with our partners from #Sherwood Police and @ARStatePolice to investigate all threats targeting @SylvanHillsHigh. Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have any information about threats made against Arkansas schools. #ARnews,” read a follow-up post from the FBI Little Rock account.



The Pulaski County Special School District released the following statement on Thursday:

Pulaski County Special School District appreciates the hard work and cooperation with the Sherwood police department, Arkansas State Police and the FBI as we continue to investigate the threats made against Sylvan Hills High School. After coordination with these law enforcement agencies, PCSSD has decided to open school on Friday, February 14 for Sylvan Hills High School – main and north campuses. The safety and security of staff is our top concern. Therefore, we are grateful that Arkansas State Police and Sherwood Police will offer additional security at the main campus and north campus. We will also have added law enforcement at Sylvan Hills Elementary and Cato Elementary due to their proximity to each high school campus. Sylvan Hills Middle School will have PCSSD security on campus throughout the day as well. In addition to the security presence, PCSSD security will have metal detectors and scanning devices set up at entry points for Sylvan Hills High School main campus and the north campuses Every student and staff member will be required to enter the building through the designated areas. PULASKI COUNTY SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

ORIGINAL STORY (KARK):

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sylvan Hills North, also known as the Freshman Academy, will be closed Thursday.

According to a post on the Sylvan Hills High School Facebook page, the reason for the closure is due to a threat made against the north campus that was posted on social media Wednesday night.

Sylvan Hills High School is also closed Thursday as law enforcement continues to investigate a threat made against the school.

The Pulaski County Special School District released the following statement about the closures:

Due to a post found on social media last night (Wednesday, Feb. 12) regarding a threat against the north campus, Sylvan Hills NORTH (aka Freshman Academy) will be closed today, February 13. This will be an AMI day. Additionally, due to the threats at SYLVAN HILLS HIGH SCHOOL, PCSSD and Sherwood PD will have added security at SYLVAN HILLS and CATO ELEMENTARY as a precaution. No threat was ever made against this school. This is just a safety measure due to its proximity to the main campus.

