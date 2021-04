GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A corporal, a deputy and a passerby were given an award from the Brookline Fire Department for saving three people and pets from a house fire.

On April 1, Cpl. Paige Rippee and Deputy Timothy Hamp went inside a burning home to save two residents along with three dogs still inside the home. Passerby April Young was also involved in saving the people from the house fire.

Rippee and Hamp were given an additional life-saving award from the state Fire Marshall.