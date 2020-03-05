Three die in crash in the Bootheel region of southeast Missouri

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash Generic

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say three people have died in a crash in the Bootheel region of far southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when 52-year-old Nelson Mayberry’s car struck another car in the side before colliding with a pickup truck at U.S. 412 and Missouri 25 in Kennett.

The crash killed Mayberry, along with two people in the car he hit.

The patrol identified them as 80-year-old Dorothy Brewer and 69-year-old Carolyn Taylor, of Portageville.

There were no reports of injuries in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now