WEST PLAINS, Mo.– A multi-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 63 and State Route 17 in West Plains has left three dead with three others injured.

At about 1:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, West Plains Police Department responded to reports of a semi-truck and trailer that had collided with a car.

Arriving on scene, authorities found the semi-truck had overturned onto a car, and an SUV with heavy damage in the intersection. The semi had struck the SUV in the intersection, overturning onto the car.

The occupants of the semi-truck had no visible injuries. Two occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

One occupant of the car the semi had overturned onto was transported to a hospital in Springfield in critical condition. Three other occupants of the car were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.