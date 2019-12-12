Three-day deer hunt planned for population control in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This weekend is the fourth annual managed archery deer hunt that will take place at the nature center.

During this three-day hunt, the nature center trails will be closed.

Eight hunters will be drawn and allowed to hunt during this time.

The chosen hunters will be allowed on the property 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

“Deer movements are unpredictable sometimes when it snows, sometimes they’re out and about more when there’s snow on the ground,” said Ashley Schnake, urban wildlife biologist, “just trying to look for food a little bit more, sometimes they bed down, depending if it’s a really wet cold snow, they might just bed down.”

