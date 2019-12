SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is hosting a managed archery deer hunt will be taking place Dec. 14 through the 16.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is doing this three-day hunt to try to help keep deer numbers inside Springfield city limits at a level that is safe for citizens and deer alike.

Nature center trails will be closed to ensure a safe hunt.

For more information, call 417-888-4237.